Windsor

    • Jewish community gathers in Windsor among ongoing conflict in Israel

    The Windsor Jewish Federation held a gathering Tuesday night to pray and show support for those suffering in their homeland.

    Even though it may seem a world away, they say they feel shaken by the death and destruction.

    “As many of you know that I was a military commander in Iraq. I saw war firsthand. And I want to tell you that I never witnessed brutality such as this against civilians. I am shocked by the brutality and the atrocities,” said Devorah Fick, spiritual leader, congregation Beth El

    The Windsor Jewish Federation estimates about 1,500 Jews call Windsor home — most with ties to Israel

    “And it's just shocking to see that people in our homeland are not safe,” said Daniel Brotman, executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation and Community Centre

    Taking extra security precautions amid uncertainty, the federation invited the community to gather at Temple Beth El Tuesday night,

    “I want to thank Windsor police service for showing up. Some that you see and some that you don’t see,” said Rabbi Sholom Galperin.

    The ripple effects from the war in Israel will continue to be felt through Windsor this week as the Palestinian solidarity group at the University of Windsor prepares to host a ‘day of resistance’ protest Thursday. 

