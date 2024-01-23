WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Jewellery store break-in investigated at Tecumseh Mall

    The Tecumseh Mall doors along the bus depot side were boarded up in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) The Tecumseh Mall doors along the bus depot side were boarded up in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police are investigating a break-in at a jewellery store in Tecumseh Mall.

    Officers responded to the store at 7654 Tecumseh Road East at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

    The entrance doors of the mall appear to be damaged along the bus depot side.

    Crews were on site boarding up the doors on Tuesday morning.

    More details coming.

