TORONTO -- Arcade Fire and Jessie Reyez are the leading nominees at this year's Juno Awards in Vancouver.

Arcade Fire is in the running for best group, single, album and alternative album.

Reyez is nominated for best R&B/soul recording, best music video, breakthrough artist of the year and Juno Fan Choice awards.

The late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations apiece.

The Juno Awards will be hosted by pop crooner Michael Buble and airs March 25 on CBC-TV.

Performers are set to include Reyez, Daniel Caeser and Hedley, while a tribute to Downie is also planned.

During Tuesday's announcement, Junos president Allan Reid acknowledged criticisms that the Canadian music industry suffers from a lack of female representation.

"There are very important conversations happening in our world right now around gender equality and sexual harassment," said Reid, who is also president of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

"It is critical that we work collectively as an industry to support a larger representation of women in music and encourage a culture that nurtures their participation and success."

He said CARAS is working to open up technical career paths for women in the industry and better support artist development.