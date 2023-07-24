Jerrod Smith named head coach of Windsor Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires have revealed their new head coach.

Jerrod Smith has been promoted to head coach of the hockey club, the team announced Monday.

“It is such a tremendous honour to be chosen to lead this team and become the next head coach of the Windsor Spitfires.” Smith said. “I’m grateful to those who have helped shape who I am as a coach and leader. I take a lot of pride in representing the Windsor Spitfires, our fans, community and the special tradition of hockey we have here in this city. I want to continue to build on the past successes and the winning tradition of the Windsor Spitfires, an elite franchise in the Ontario Hockey League.”

Smith has been behind the Spitfires bench since the 2013-2014 season. He started as the teams’ video coach in 2011 after his playing career. After two years as video coach, Smith was promoted to assistant coach.

From 2013-2018, Smith served in this position before being promoted to associate coach ahead of the 2018-19 season. He held the associate coach role for another two seasons before adding more duties as the team’s director of player personnel. Smith has amassed over 700 games as an OHL coach.

Smith, from Burlington, Ont., played his junior career with the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors. Smith played in 51 games while recording 2 goals and 5 assists. Smith also played in Australia and Germany before his transition to coaching.

Jerrod and his wife Candice have three children, Sawyer, Jett and Willa.

Jerrod Smith and his wife Candice, with their children, Sawyer, Jett and Willa in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

The Spitfires will hold training camp near the end of August ahead of the 2023-24 season.

