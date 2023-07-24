Jerrod Smith named head coach of Windsor Spitfires

Jerrod Smith is announced as head coach of Windsor Spitfires in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTv News Windsor) Jerrod Smith is announced as head coach of Windsor Spitfires in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTv News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver