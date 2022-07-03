Jennifer Jones of Windsor becomes Rotary International's first woman president

Windsor's Jennifer Jones has taken office as Rotary International's first woman president in its 117-year history.

During her one year term, Jones will be focusing on establishing collaborations with organizations to make an impact through humanitarian service.

Jones is currently travelling coast to coast meeting with local leaders to address pressing issues including food security, litter, and safety of seasonal guest workers.

As president, Jones will oversee Rotary's top goal of eradicating polio.