Janette Avenue fire causes $100K in damage

Windsor fire crews on scene of an upgraded working fire in the 2100 block of Janette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (OnLocation/Twitter) Windsor fire crews on scene of an upgraded working fire in the 2100 block of Janette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver