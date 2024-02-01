WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Jamieson workers off the job after not reaching new deal

    300 unionized employees have walked off the job after terms were not met with Jamieson Laboratories. Feb. 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) 300 unionized employees have walked off the job after terms were not met with Jamieson Laboratories. Feb. 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    About 300 unionized employees have walked off the job after terms were not met with Jamieson Laboratories.

    The workers’ contract expired at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Unifor Local 195 represents the workers who are asking for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

    “The company is profitable so it’s got to translate to the whole company too,” said Strike Captain Jov Mladenovic.

    Talks broke down last night but the union is hopeful the company will reach out soon to reopen negotiations and come to a quick resolution.

