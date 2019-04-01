

Chatham-Kent police say they have recovered a large quantity of items believed to have been stolen from gravesites at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Chatham.

Over the past month, police received several complaints regarding the theft of brass vases and plaques from the cemetery.

All recovered items have been returned to the Cemetery Operations Office.

Police say they are working hard to ensure these items are returned to their rightful place.

If you believe that a gravesite of a loved one was victimized, call 519-360-1998 in order to identify the missing items.