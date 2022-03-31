'It was pure joy': LaSalle grandfather wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

A LaSalle grandfather is planning to travel and help his children after winning $100,000 with a scratch lottery ticket.

Edward Ketterer won the money with Instant Kings.

Ketterer said when he played his ticket and discovered his win, he felt elated.

“I told my wife – it was pure joy, and hard to believe,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The father and grandfather said he plans to travel, save and help his children with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Front Road in Windsor.