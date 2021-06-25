MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Carrousel@Home, a virtual version of the event hosted by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) , will wrap up this weekend.

For the second year in a row the event is being held online with the final events taking place June 25-27.

The virtual celebration includes demonstrations, performances and presentations from more than 20 cultures, with takeout food offered by some as well.

This year Carrousel partnered with LIUNA for the event.

Rob Petroni, business manager at LIUNA, said in a statement, “Carrousel of the Nations has long been a mainstay of the region’s summer festival season, celebrating the diversity and cultural identities of the ethnic groups of Windsor-Essex. As one of the most diverse unions in the country, we are proud to be a part of ensuring that this 46-year tradition of celebrating culture is able to continue in 2021. We hope everyone will join us in celebrating.. from a safe distance.”

Also new in 2021 is the Carrousel Youth Ambassador Program in which 12 individuals ages 16 to 24 were chosen to represent the spirit of the event.

For more information visit www.carrouselofnations.com.