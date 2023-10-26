‘It’s unbelievable’: LaSalle musician wins $100K playing Encore

A LaSalle musician plans to pop a bottle of champagne and have a nice dinner to celebrate his big $100,000 win with his family.

John Stark, 71, said he’s been a regular lottery player for years, buying tickets whenever the mood strikes him. He matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in order in the Sept. 27 draw, earning him his big win.

“I asked my niece to check my ticket – when she told me I won $100,000, my mind was blown!” he said in an OLG news release. “We were both shocked and in a daze.”

When Stark told his sister the big news, she started cheering and celebrating with him.

He said he plans to pay off some bills, invest and buy some champagne and have a nice dinner at home with his family.

“It’s unbelievable! I feel good about this,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Malden Road in LaSalle.