Windsor police were busy on the water last year.

The force was involved in the rescue and extrication of 12 people from the Detroit River in 2017.

That's well above the historic average of a few river incidents, per year, according to police.

"It's tragic,” says Windsor police Chief Al Frederick. “You know, it's a part of a bigger picture of substance abuse in our community, as in all communities, and it's manifesting itself in ways that we didn't predict or foresee, but this is a new anomaly for us."

The reasons are not the same for each instance.

Frederick confirms drug use, specifically crystal meth, is behind a number of body recoveries.

Frederick says 'meth' overheats the body and users look for a way to cool off.