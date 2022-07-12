'It’s time to move beyond adequate': Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt running for Windsor mayor

City councillor Chris Holt announced Tuesday he’s launching a campaign to be mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election.

Holt was first elected in 2014 and served two consecutive terms as Windsor City councillor in Ward 4, getting re-elected handily in 2018 with 80 per cent of the vote.

“Throughout my last two terms I have come to the conclusion that the majority of Windsor residents, regardless of what neighbourhood they call home, are looking for a better Windsor,” said Holt. “Clean and safe neighbourhoods, great amenities to enjoy our lives around, efficient and affordable transportation of all kinds. I’m running to be the next Mayor of Windsor to actually build the city we all want and deserve, and to build it together.”

#BREAKING: Ward 4councillor Chris Holt is running for mayor of Windsor @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/ZhqRZVYMo3 — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) July 12, 2022

Holt spent his time on council championing active and public transportation, intensified urban planning and heritage preservation, serving as chair of the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee as well as the Development and Heritage Standing Committee.

“This is a watershed moment for our community. The decisions we make now will define the community we become over the next 20 to 30 years, with unprecedented investments coming,” Holt said in a release. “It’s time to elect a leader with a complete grasp of how to build a resilient and sustainable city. It’s time to elect a leader that listens to you in building the city you can be proud of.”

The Walkerville resident works at Ford Motor Company, and co-owns of Chapter II Brewing Company in Ford City.

“We all deserve high quality services, we deserve a City that engages respectfully and meaningfully with what its residents want for the bright future of Windsor,” said Holt. “It’s time to move beyond adequate. It’s time to include everything into the community-building equation. We don’t have to settle in Windsor any longer.”

Also running for mayor in Windsor is Benjamin Danulyk and Ernie Lamont. Windsor’s sitting mayor, Drew Dilkens, has yet to announce his intentions for the election, slated for Oct. 24, 2022.