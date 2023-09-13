'It’s time': Tecumseh suspends COVID-19 vaccine policy

FILE - A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at St Charles' Centre for Health and Wellbeing in London, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file) FILE - A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at St Charles' Centre for Health and Wellbeing in London, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News