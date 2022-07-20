It’s the little things: CMHA opens 'Comfort Closet'

It’s the little things: CMHA opens 'Comfort Closet'

The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex Branch in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, May 29 2020 (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor) The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex Branch in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, May 29 2020 (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver