It’s the little things: CMHA opens 'Comfort Closet'

The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association can now offer the basic necessities of life to clients in crisis.

The idea was created by Bianca and Pat Montaleone.

“We are happy to support CMHA-WECB and the community in a small way,” Bianca Montaleone stated in a news release. “Everyday essentials are needed daily not just at the holidays. It is important for us to give back and pave the way for our children.”

The “Comfort Closet” is stocked with everything from toiletries to clothing, non-perishable food to gift cards.

“We can’t thank the Montaleone’s enough for their generosity, the impact of which is felt by our clients on a daily basis,” stated Dr. Sonja Grbevski, CEO, CMHA-WECB.

It is part of the CMHA’s Client Assistance Fund, which offers clients up to $250 per year to help pay for things like transportation, groceries or unexpected expenses.

According to the news release, $25,000 has already been given to clients since the fund was established more than five years ago.