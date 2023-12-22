'It’s the least that we can do': Chatham volunteers deliver hundreds of meals to those in need
A crew of volunteers are fanning out across the city of Chatham to deliver holiday meals to those less fortunate this weekend.
Windsor-based Macro Foods is partnering with Reaching Out Chatham-Kent (ROCK), formerly known as Rock Missions, to distribute upwards of 300 pre-packaged meals before Christmas.
“We can't do this without the community being involved,” said co-owner Omar Abousaid.
Abousaid told CTV News there are plans to distribute donated meals to people in need in each community they do business, noting similar charitable efforts are taking place in Windsor, London, Waterloo, and Sarnia.
“We try to give back as much as we can. We couldn't grow the way we're growing without the community and everybody's help. So the least we can do is try to get back to those that are in need,” he said.
“We're not in here to become billionaires,” Abousaid explained. “We're here to just try and give back as much as we can.”
He continued, “We do donate to the Ronald McDonald House, we donate to the mission as well. We've donated to the hospitals when they're in need as well especially during COVID.”
Abousaid noted the plan is to eventually make monthly donations across southwestern Ontario in the New Year.
“The goal is not to add more meals but I mean unfortunately, if it does require that we will be able to support it,” he added, “It’s the least that we can do.”
“It was a no brainer to be a part of this and help support them,” said Propel Marketing co-owner Madison Hetherington, who assisted with deliveries on Friday.
“I think it just kind of puts things into perspective,” Hetherington said. “During the holidays we can get so caught up in the gifts and having more and doing enough and I think days like today are a really great reminder of just being grateful for what we do have and then giving where we all can.”
“There's some grateful people out there,” exclaimed ROCK volunteer Chris Couper.
According to Couper, the number of people in need in Chatham-Kent continues to rise as more consider the smaller community to be a safe place for those that are vulnerable.
“Per capita, we're pretty overwhelmed and it's because a lot of the homeless and addicted come here,” Couper explained. “People say they're shipped here, [but] they don't. They come here because it's safer than a big city center like London or Toronto. We have one fellow that was from Oshawa and he just kept making his way west until he hit Chatham.”
ROCK officials said they hope to distribute more pre-packaged meals next Christmas across all of Chatham-Kent, while expecting the demand to double.
Couper said, “The meal will be gone in 10 minutes. So it's not even about the meal itself, which is why we go out multiple times during the week. It's about building relationships and having somebody that's not in their community, someone who's not addicted, I guess the middle class, who aren't sticking their nose up at them.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects prosecutor's push to fast-track ruling in Trump election subversion case
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Canadian airports say they're prepared for holiday surge in passengers
A green Christmas is in the forecast for many parts of Canada, but even without the threat of poor weather, airports say they have prepared for possible headaches.
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'
Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.
Thousands remain in the dark on power restoration timelines in N.B. heading into the Christmas weekend
The majority of residents without power reside in Charlotte County, with the remainder coming mostly in the greater Fredericton area.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate's request to visit his ailing mother in the U.K.
A Romanian court on Friday rejected a request by the divisive influencer Andrew Tate to temporarily leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson said. Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
-
How a green Christmas impacts businesses that depend on wintery weather
Those dreaming of a white Christmas might be disappointed this year.
-
Driver who hit pedestrian on Fairway Road charged
Waterloo regional police have charged a woman in connection to a crash on a busy Kitchener road that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
London
-
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver from London has been charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
-
Sentencing for restaurant owner who sexually assaulted employees
The former owner of a Komoka restaurant was sentenced Friday after being found guilty last year of sexually assaulting three female employees.
-
Fewer donations leads to job loss at local United Way
It’s panic time at the United Way of Bruce-Grey. Donations are down, and program cuts could be on the table for next year.
Barrie
-
Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation
An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.
-
Simcoe County forecast includes freezing rain and record highs for the holidays
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and surrounding areas, noting patchy freezing rain is possible overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
-
Two outdoor ice rinks are now open in Barrie: Here's where
Two municipally-maintained outdoor ice rinks are now open in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
Ottawa
-
Doctor shortage leads to late cancer diagnosis for young Ottawa woman
A 21-year-old Ottawa woman is sharing her story after her lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis.
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
-
Firefighters rescue Luna the dog stuck under fence in Stittsville
Firefighters have rescued Luna the dog, who got stuck under a wooden fence Friday afternoon in Stittsville.
Toronto
-
Police arrest 2 more suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer at Best Buy in Scarborough
Toronto police have arrested two more people and continue to look for one outstanding suspect in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty officer at a Best Buy in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Q and A with Mayor Chow: will Torontonians see a property tax hike next year?
Mayor Olivia Chow says she never imagined she would be leading the country's largest city a year ago. This time last December, John Tory had just begun his third term as mayor after being re-elected in the 2022 municipal election.
-
Environment Canada warns of freezing rain overnight in Toronto area
Toronto and neighbouring areas are expected to be hit by freezing rain overnight, which could result in up to two millimetres of ice accumulation.
Montreal
-
Quebec labour strikes: Progress with one teachers union, deadlock with another
There is some hope of progress in one of the several labour disputes rattling Quebec's public service as a union representing 95,000 teachers said Friday it had reached a partial agreement with the government.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
CF Montreal feels the Messi effect as season ticket sales surge for May 11
Messi Day (May 11) will be the first time fans north of the border will get to see 36-year-old Lionel Messi when Inter Miami comes to town to play CF Montreal and the local MLS franchise is getting swamped with inquiries for tickets.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
-
Thousands remain in the dark on power restoration timelines in N.B. heading into the Christmas weekend
The majority of residents without power reside in Charlotte County, with the remainder coming mostly in the greater Fredericton area.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.
-
Personal trainer accused of sexually assaulting client: police
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a personal training session last week.
-
Here is a list of Christmas movies shot in Winnipeg this year
Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright… but what about a few cheesy holiday movies?
Calgary
-
Highs, lows and a controversy or two: Calgary’s mayor reflects on key moments in 2023
An ideal Calgary is one where everybody lives with dignity, the city's mayor told CTV News Calgary during an end-of-year, sit-down interview.
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
-
'Running smoothly': Calgary Parking services back to normal following Moneris outage
Calgary Parking services have returned to normal after an interruption caused by an outage with its payment processing provider Moneris.
Edmonton
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Teen in stolen car pointed gun at police officer: EPS
A 16-year-old boy is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer from inside a stolen car.
-
Truck smashes into St. Albert home
Emergency crews were called to a St. Albert home after it was struck by a pickup on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Target of gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., has died, police say
The man targeted in what authorities described as a gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., last week has died in hospital.
-
B.C. prison officials seize $183K in contraband at maximum-security facility
Corrections officials in British Columbia say they have seized a package containing large quantities of contraband, including crystal methamphetamine and cellphones, at a maximum-security prison in the Fraser Valley.
-
Holiday delays on BC Ferries vessels each caused by 1 sick worker
Holiday travel started with a hiccup for hundreds of BC Ferries passengers on Friday after two vessels were unexpectedly held at dock – each due to a single staff member being sick.