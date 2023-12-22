'It’s the least that we can do': Chatham volunteers deliver hundreds of meals to those in need

A crew of volunteers are fanning out across the city of Chatham to deliver holiday meals to those less fortunate this weekend.

Windsor-based Macro Foods is partnering with Reaching Out Chatham-Kent (ROCK), formerly known as Rock Missions, to distribute upwards of 300 pre-packaged meals before Christmas.

“We can't do this without the community being involved,” said co-owner Omar Abousaid.

Abousaid told CTV News there are plans to distribute donated meals to people in need in each community they do business, noting similar charitable efforts are taking place in Windsor, London, Waterloo, and Sarnia.

“We try to give back as much as we can. We couldn't grow the way we're growing without the community and everybody's help. So the least we can do is try to get back to those that are in need,” he said.

“We're not in here to become billionaires,” Abousaid explained. “We're here to just try and give back as much as we can.”

He continued, “We do donate to the Ronald McDonald House, we donate to the mission as well. We've donated to the hospitals when they're in need as well especially during COVID.”

Abousaid noted the plan is to eventually make monthly donations across southwestern Ontario in the New Year.

“The goal is not to add more meals but I mean unfortunately, if it does require that we will be able to support it,” he added, “It’s the least that we can do.”

“It was a no brainer to be a part of this and help support them,” said Propel Marketing co-owner Madison Hetherington, who assisted with deliveries on Friday.

“I think it just kind of puts things into perspective,” Hetherington said. “During the holidays we can get so caught up in the gifts and having more and doing enough and I think days like today are a really great reminder of just being grateful for what we do have and then giving where we all can.”

“There's some grateful people out there,” exclaimed ROCK volunteer Chris Couper.

According to Couper, the number of people in need in Chatham-Kent continues to rise as more consider the smaller community to be a safe place for those that are vulnerable.

“Per capita, we're pretty overwhelmed and it's because a lot of the homeless and addicted come here,” Couper explained. “People say they're shipped here, [but] they don't. They come here because it's safer than a big city center like London or Toronto. We have one fellow that was from Oshawa and he just kept making his way west until he hit Chatham.”

ROCK officials said they hope to distribute more pre-packaged meals next Christmas across all of Chatham-Kent, while expecting the demand to double.

Couper said, “The meal will be gone in 10 minutes. So it's not even about the meal itself, which is why we go out multiple times during the week. It's about building relationships and having somebody that's not in their community, someone who's not addicted, I guess the middle class, who aren't sticking their nose up at them.”