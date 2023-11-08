‘It’s the commitment to something greater than yourself’: high school student running 100 km for Remembrance Day

Gavin Pratt, a grade 12 student at Villanova High School, is competing in an ultra marathon — running 100 km — on Remembrance Day to raise money for the Royal Canadian Legion.

Pratt will be raising pledges for Branch 594.

“What they had to do was so much harder than what I'm doing. I'm just out there for a day and it's a fun activity, but they had to endure for years,” he told CTV News Wednesday.

The 17-year-old will do 20 laps of a five km loop at the Whispering Grace 100 in Ohio Saturday. It will be his longest race yet.

“The longest I’ve run in a race was my 80 (km) trail race. That took me 14 hours 49 minutes and 49 seconds,” he said.

A race that taught him about mental toughness when unexpected knee pain flared up at the three km mark.

“By the time I got to 40 (km) I had to walk it but I ran the first half and walked the second half,” said Pratt. “You can call it an undeniable stack of proof that you are who you say you are.”

Pratt is hoping to raise $5,000 for the legion, “Canada's largest veterans support organization. They help with getting veterans benefits that they qualify for mental health support.”

With his longest training run of 50 km completed, Pratt is ready to take on this next challenge — even if he has to walk it in.

“Military service is something that's always resonated with me. I think it's the commitment to something greater than yourself,” said Pratt. “So I had something that's important to me and the race falls on Remembrance Day. So it seemed like a natural fit and an opportunity to do some good.”