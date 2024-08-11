'It's really, truly amazing': Last day to check out the 165th Comber Fair

Sunday marks the last chance people have to attend the annual Comber Fair at the Comber Community Centre.

It's the 165th edition of the Essex County event that brings family entertainment while promoting agriculture through competition and exhibition.

"It's a lifelong experience," said Comber Fair President Ron Chambers.

"Generations after generations just come together and enjoy each other," he said. "And we have new generations coming in and out, which is nice to see because it takes an army to set this place up and to take it down."

Chambers said the fair has a lot to offer on Sunday from a demolition derby, to tractor pulls, pony rides, and more.

The 165th edition of the Comber Fair at the Comber Community Centre on Aug. 10, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chambers explained that many features this year are attracting families, including a new game called "Gellyball," which is similar to paintball without the paint.

"You put a mask on and off you go on a little obstacle course," Chambers explained. "And as I'm watching the kids back there, and they're just having a blast!"

Admission is $10 and children under 12 are free. No dogs are allowed on the fairgrounds, except guide dogs.

Chambers added, "It's really truly amazing to have this many years under us and it just keeps on getting bigger and bigger every year. And hopefully we're going to hit 175 pretty soon before we know it, and it should be an amazing event by then too."

