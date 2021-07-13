LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- The Municipality of Leamington is taking a closer look at homelessness.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, a report from the Leamington Homelessness Committee states there are currently no emergency housing options in the municipality.

Preliminary findings show out of 72 respondents, 41 were housed and worried about losing their housing, 31 people were not housed with 17 experiencing homelessness.

The group says 14 people surveyed are living in hidden homelessness such as “couch surfing” or living in cars and abandoned buildings.

“It’s really important to connect people to social services as quickly as possible in order to be preventative instead of having people find themselves in a real dire situation,” says Carolyn Warkentin, executive director with the Leamington Homelessness Committee.

A final report will include recommendations for support and services specifically for the municipality to deal with it’s homelessness situation.