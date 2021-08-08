WINDSOR, ONT. -- Wheelchair rugby player Mike Whitehead is looking to add to his athletic accolades later this month in Tokyo.

It’s the fifth time Whitehead will represent Canada at the Paralympic Games.

“It’s like Christmas right?” he said.

Whitehead leaves for more training sessions in Vancouver on Wednesday before flying to Tokyo on Aug. 17.

“Every day the feeling amongst the team, you can just feel some magic coming along you know?” he said

Born and raised in Harrow, Whitehead had a life changing car crash in 1999. While recovering at London’s Parkwood Hospital, the athlete was introduced to wheelchair rugby and was scooped up by the local team, the Annihilators.

Twenty years later, excitement is building as he prepares for the Tokyo games.

“It gives me goosebumps to think of his journey,” Whitehead’s Aunt Biz Towe told CTV News.

She is beaming with pride and ready to cheer him on as always.

“It’s so nice to be an aunt of somebody that is so humble. He is such a respectful amazing gentleman,” Towe said.

Whitehead was able to stop in his hometown and visit family before jetting off.

“It’s been really special to reconnect with my family and get the wishes and get the hugs and fill the heart up on the way out,” he said.

Last go around at the Rio games the team came in fourth, but this time Whitehead believes there’s something special.

“I have a good feeling, we’ve medaled three of the last four Paralympics,” he said. “Forth in Rio was disappointing so we have a team that could put some magic together and really do something special, I’m excited!”

Wheelchair Rugby events begin Aug. 24.