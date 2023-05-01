‘It’s knowing who you are’: Former MP coming to Windsor for Mental Health Week event

Former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould will be in Windsor Thursday as the guest speaker for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) “Wake up Speak Up” event.

“Knowing who I am and where I come from, that's enabled me to get through many challenges, as an Indigenous politician, as a minister of the Crown,” Wilson-Raybould said Monday in a virtual interview from British Columbia. “When we face challenges in life, it's knowing who you are.”

Wilson-Raybould is a lawyer and published author.

She has held various high profile leadership roles including three terms as an elected Commissioner of the B.C. Treaty Commission, MP for Vancouver Granville and is the first Indigenous person to hold the title of Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from the federal Liberal cabinet in 2019 following the SNC-Lavallin scandal, and then became the first ever female independent MP in Canadian history when she was elected in the 43rd Parliament.

“We need to talk more about how we care for ourselves in difficult situations and how we can support other people facing challenges in terms of their own mental health and well-being,” said Wilson-Raybould.

She told CTV News she managed the more difficult parts of her life by surrounding herself with supportive people.

“I always ensure that there are people around me that support me, that will tell me when I'm doing something silly and that will support me when they see my face splashed across the front pages of every paper in the country,” said Wilson-Raybould.

She also intends to talk about the importance of “true reconciliation” at the breakfast event on Thursday.