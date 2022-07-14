'It's just so, so insane!': Inventory costs triple as bakery deals with inflation

A downtown Chatham bakery is dealing with some not-so-sweet price increases while trying to stay afloat amid soaring inflation.

The owners of Sweet C’s Cookie Creations on King Street say inventory prices have climbed so much since expanding their business last year that they may need to revamp the menu and consider less expensive deli-style options to keep things sustainable.

“We want to keep providing the deliciousness that everybody seems to love and enjoy,” said Rikki Ashton and Raymond Butler.

"It's kind of unbelievable how much pricing has gone up," Butler explained. "Inflation has definitely affected getting the supply runs and inventory a lot, but we're obviously managing."

The owners say since opening in 2021, flour has doubled in price while cooking oil has nearly tripled, forcing them to increase their prices while explaining to customers why.

“It's just so, so insane,” Butler continued. “You’ve got to be upfront with your customers. They're kind of what gets you going and what gets you built up. As long as we're upfront with our customers about maybe having to hike a few things up, then I think we'll still be good. But definitely, it’d be nice to see everything go back down to normal.”

Earlier this week the owners voiced their concern on social media saying something has to happen. It's since been shared hundreds of times, with many words of support and encouragement.

“It's amazing to see, in a very sad amazing I suppose how many people are in the same predicament,” Ashton told CTV News.

“You have to have transparency. I say transparency is number one in a family and it’s Sweet C’s family. We're all in this together. So I mean, you just got to be honest and people are receptive to honesty. They appreciate that.”

