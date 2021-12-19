‘It’s hard enough’: Tecumseh woman calls for looser visiting restrictions for unvaccinated caregivers

New restrictions are now in effect for all long-term care and retirement homes in Ontario, prohibiting unvaccinated visitors from visiting loved ones inside the facilities.

The temporary measures went into effect on Dec. 17, as the province enhances the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the Omicron variant from triggering another wave of outbreaks in an already fragile sector.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care is blanketing the sector with new rules this week that would impact visitors and staff alike, regardless of their vaccine status, limiting who can enter a nursing home ahead of the holidays, and it’s rubbing Tammy Jakobszen the wrong way.

“I don’t agree with it because I don’t see how you can keep loved ones apart. I mean it’s been hard enough, we’ve had so much time apart,” says Jakobszen.

The Tecumseh resident is a caregiver for her 88-year old mother, Margery Tofflemire, who lives at Heron Terrace in Windsor.

Jakobszen is fully vaccinated and must undergo three weekly tests in order to visit but she doesn’t understand why unvaccinated people can’t still do the same.

“People should have a choice if they want to be vaccinated or not, but as long as you can prove a negative test, then you don’t have the virus, so what’s keeping you from seeing your family?” she asks. “I don’t understand that.”

Unvaccinated visitors are only allowed outdoor visits with residents if they wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The visiting rules also apply to unvaccinated children.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care is giving visitors and caregivers until Dec. 20 to receive their first dose, and until Feb. 21 to be fully immunized to continue visiting.

Jakobszen believes it’s another restriction in an attempt to get people vaccinated — but says it goes too far.

“This is their home. They pay all this money to be there, they should have the choice to see their family,” Jakobszen says.

The CEO of the parent company for Heron Terrace says the timing of these measures around the holiday is disheartening for residents, families and staff.

“The disruption to visits and outings is understandably disappointing and frustrating. Still we have a lot to be thankful for and remain hopeful that these measures… will keep them all safe,” Steeves & Rozema Group CEO K. John Scotland said in a statement to CTV News.

The province says of the 45,000 caregivers, many of whom are in long-term care homes on a daily basis, 95 per cent have been fully vaccinated, leaving 2,000 who have yet to be inoculated.

Life inside the homes is also changing.

The ministry is encouraging smaller group activities and will be enforcing cohorting for higher-risk activities and dining.

Residents will also be allowed a maximum of two visitors or caregivers at a time indoors and will no longer be allowed to leave the home for overnight visits for social reasons.

Daytime, off-site visits will still be allowed for fully vaccinated residents only, but unlike earlier stages of the pandemic, residents will not be restricted to their rooms.

Jakobszen says the restrictions are having an impact on her mother and her friends inside the home.

“Their mental health is suffering, not seeing their family members,”Jakobszen says. “How much time do these people have left.”

— With files from CTV Toronto’s Colin D’Mello