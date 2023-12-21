'It’s going to be a game changer': work to transform former Duffy’s property in Amherstburg to begin

Work to transform the former Duffy’s Tavern property into an extension of Amherstburg's King's Navy Yard Park is about to begin.

The town announced earlier this week that the first phase is scheduled to commence before the holidays and will continue through Spring 2024.

“The waterfront is really our greatest asset,” said Amherstburg councillor Linden Crain.

The initiative, in accordance with the Canadian Navigable Water Act, focusses on upgrading the shoreline and removing dock remnants at 290, 296 and 306 Dalhousie Street, situated at the foot of Gore Street.

Crain explained, “Right now it's baby steps, but this was the the main step in order to make it just a park for now instead of the eyesore of a fence that people see when they walk downtown.”

Municipal officials said the community eagerly anticipates witnessing the positive changes, noting the project is a testament to the town’s commitment to preserving and enhancing it’s natural beauty.

“This is a fantastic project,” Crain exclaimed. “It's something that we set out in our strategic plan.”

Crain noted around $3 million was approved for the work and that the town has proposed building a new amphitheater, transient marina, parkette and other amenities on the property that still require proper approvals.

“Those are future phases that still have to take place. What we're doing right now is the restoration work of the shoreline, removing some of the old dock remnants and getting it ready so that hopefully next year that fence can come down to the park and just be accessible.”

He added, “It’ll draw more people to the south side of Kings Navy Yard Park,” Crain continued. “Once we can get a transient marina in there and people are eventually able to visit our restaurants for a few hours, shop and dine, it’s going to be a game changer and really draw people to Amherstburg.”