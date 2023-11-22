'It's booming': Sports tourism sees re-birth in Essex-County

Windsor-Essex is hitting pay dirt when it comes to tourism.

“It's booming and we still have space to bring more back to Windsor-Essex,” said Jason Toner, director of marketing at Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

According to TWEPI, group room nights are up 10 per cent over last year and there's still the last two months of this year to account for and hotel occupancy is up about 16 per cent as well. A lot of that growth comes from sports tourism.

“You look at our sport event roster that we share with industry and it's two pages long this year and it hasn't been that long in years,” Toner said.

OFSAA football is coming to Southwestern Ontario for the first time next week.

“We have 18 teams coming in over three days next week,” said James Clarke, OFSAA football convenor. “We're probably looking at bringing in two thousand-three thousand people to the city.”

Location has helped locally hosted tournaments like Hocktoberfest.

“Our tournament here in our location benefits not just teams in Ontario or Southwestern Ontario but teams internationally as well,” said Elisa Mitton, co-convenor of the tournament.

Location will provide high school students a glimpse of what post-secondary life could be like.

“Just the college itself. People can come down here and see what the college has to offer or they can zip down the road to the University as well. Windsor's just a great city and a lot of people don't really understand what's here,” Clarke said.

Football kicks off the momentum heading into an exciting 2024.

“Look at December. We have about 2,500 athletes between swimming and two huge hockey tournaments,” Toner said with excitement. “When we get into spring we're talking to Swim Canada. We're talking to Diving Canada again. We're talking OFSAA's. The numbers are huge.”

TWEPI hosted a sports networking event earlier this year and plans to do it again in the spring to help avoid large tournament overlaps.

“Brings those sport event planners together to make sure everyone's working together,” Toner said.

It could also help avoid unexpected changes to accommodations.

“Especially with this hotel situation that we had this past year we definitely want to avoid that this year so I think partnering or even talking to TWEPI at least at minimum would definitely benefit us,” Mitton said.