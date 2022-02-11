'It's almost like a wine': Maple syrup season in the Rose City

A longtime hobby has turned into a sweet neighbourhood delight as one south Windsor couple prepares for the return of maple syrup season.

In the coming days, Gordon and Mary-Lou Drake plan to tap over two dozen silver maple trees along Ouellette Avenue and Victoria Boulevard.

The pair have made agreements with neighbours with the return promise of a jar of silver maple syrup at seasons’ end.

“These silver maple trees are a wonderful untapped resource,” claims Dr. Drake, principal at Canterbury College.

“It’s amazing what you can do with a little initiative.”

Drake says he calls his maple syrup “Argentum” which is Latin word for silver.

The UWindsor physics professor emeritus developed a vacuum tube system that travels to his backyard.

“I run a tube all the way down the street,” Drake explains. “It just goes over people’s driveways and you can drive over the tubing and it make it a lot easier and quicker to collect the sap.”

Gordon Drake and his wife Mary-Lou plan to tap over two dozen silver maple trees along Ouellette Avenue and Victoria Boulevard in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

“He asks me every year ‘can I tap your silver maples.’ I’ve got four or five of them,” neighbour Paul Borelli compares the maple syrup to liquid gold saying he can’t wait for a fresh batch. “It’s almost like a wine, it’s very delicate it’s unbelievable!”

The Drakes say the weather needs to be just right for production, admitting they don’t compete with big maple producers.

“It has to go below freezing at night time and rise above freezing at daytime,” according to Drake. “Too cold then everything is frozen and nothing happens and if it too warm then the sap stops flowing.”

Drake says a typical season will yield about 100 litres noting some proceeds will be donated to the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 and St. Matthews Anglican Church.

The pair have been making it a tradition for the last decade, telling CTV News they took a two-year hiatus after unfavourable conditions.

“Silver maple is a little shorter season and not quite as high in sugar content but the effort is well worth the while when you taste the product,” Drake says.

“I’s fun and people like the product and the money goes to a good cause.”

