It’s about to feel a lot like summer — in October
Even though it’s officially autumn and the start of October is two days away, it appears Mother Nature hasn’t received the message yet, as early next week Windsor will see sunshine and temperatures in the mid to high 20s.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers on Friday. The high will reach 22 C, feeling like 27 with the humidex.
On Friday night, there will be partly cloudy skies, with fog patches developing after midnight and a low of 13 C.
For the beginning of the long weekend and the last day of September, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud, clearing near noon, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will reach 24 C, feeling like 29 with the humidity.
Overnight Saturday there will be clear skies and a low of 14 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
Sunday: Sunny. High 25.
Monday: Sunny. High 26.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 26.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
