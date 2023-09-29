It’s about to feel a lot like summer — in October

Even though it’s officially autumn and the start of October is two days away, it appears Mother Nature hasn’t received the message yet, as early next week Windsor will see sunshine and temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 25.

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 26.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.