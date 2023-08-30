'It’s a win-win-win': Windsor council discussing new food waste collection schedule

A new bi-weekly garbage collection schedule that would allow for an organic and food waste collection schedule to be added in Windsor is up for discussion at the next city council meeting.

An administrative report is asking for the approval of bi-weekly garbage collection and weekly organic waste collection as officials explore options to extend the life of the local landfill.

“Forty per cent of the waste that we generate in this region is organic waste,” said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie. “The longer we can make it last and by diverting 40 per cent of the waste that's going there right now into other waste streams, and waste streams that are renewable and sustainable, it's a win-win-win, but in order to do that, there'll be some changes.”

McKenzie, who is also a board member of the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA,) said a new schedule, new green bins, and a new way of thinking to divert organic waste out of the landfill needs to be implemented.

The province has mandated all municipalities have a program in place by 2025.

“The thought process is, well you're not going to need garbage collections and services [as often] because we're almost cutting your garbage, the one that's going to the landfill, in half,” McKenzie explained.

McKenzie continued, “We're going to add organics as a weekly collection to further induce people to adopt this new waste collection stream and as a result, we will be reducing, assuming Council supports the recommendation, we will be implementing a bi-weekly collection schedule for regular waste. Again, it's another way to try to bring people along, help people understand and look at the waste that they're generating and looking at different ways that they can participate in a sustainable and circular economy.”

McKenzie suggested there is ample time for public education and for officials to explore economic development opportunities with the organic waste before implementation.

If approved, changes would take effect when the next waste collection contract begins in 2025.

“I think it's an excellent step forward,” McKenzie told CTV News. “I think the people in our community are ready for this. I think people want to recycle their organics. Yes, it will require some measure of change for people to adopt in their daily lives. But that just means every individual household has the opportunity now to be a participant in the fight against climate change in a sustainable and circular economy in our region.”

Meantime, EWSWA has an agreement with Seacliff Energy in Leamington to process all food and organic waste from the region but the City of Windsor remains responsible for the management of collection services.

City council meets at Windsor City Hall at 4 p.m. on September 5.