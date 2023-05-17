‘It’s a little surreal’: Chatham father wins $225K spinning OLG’s Big Spin Wheel

Raymond Nute of Chatham, Ont. with his $225,000 winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG) Raymond Nute of Chatham, Ont. with his $225,000 winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver