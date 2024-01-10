'It’s a hot ticket': Detroit Lions playoff tickets available, for a steep price

Long-suffering Detroit Lions fans are ready for prime time when the team faces off against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night for the NFC Wild Card Game.

But getting a ticket to the Lions’ first home playoff game in 30 years will be difficult, unless you’re willing to fork over some serious cash.

“Detroit's been hungry for this. It's a football town. It's a hot ticket. There's no doubt about it,” said Paul Germanese, a season-ticket-holder and local Lions super fan.

Germanese has four of those coveted passes to Sunday’s tilt, which features the return of former Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford, who now spearheads the offence for the Rams.

It’s also the most expensive ticket among all Sunday playoff matches in the National Football League.

The cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster is selling for $398 USD a piece.

Over on Stub Hub, you’ll spend a minimum of $553 USD per seat.

Germanese has been a season-ticket holder for seven years and struggled through some rough seasons to secure tickets for the highly anticipated match.

“To me, the memories are worth way more than a ticket price, up to a certain amount. I mean if they go for $2,000 bucks, I’ll sell ‘em,” he said. “They've been absolutely electric. Detroit is going to be on fire on Sunday.”

When Detroit is electric, Windsor benefits too.

Caesars Windsor is hoping the fans unable to scoop a seat at Ford Field will take in the action at the casino.

“We're so excited for this weekend and we are ready for all of it,” said Susanne Tomkins, who handles PR and communications at the casino.

Caesars has the House Sports Lounge, Legend’s Sports Bar, and the Caesars Sportsbook ready and waiting for piles of fans.

The four-diamond hotel is even offering special room rates for Sunday night of $189.

“We know how long we've waited for this. So we don't want to let the moment go by so to mark the experience,” Tomkins said. “We don't know when it may happen again and we waited so long. It's really a great opportunity to go out and enjoy local businesses and have some fun.”

Business has been booming at Windsor’s Bob Reaume Sports.

“It's been a long time. But it seems to be a Lions fan this year and wear your stuff everywhere,” said Bob Reaume, who owns the sports merchandise and equipment store on Tecumseh Road.

The store is now sold out of Lions jerseys after a busy holiday season.

“Jerseys have been the biggest problem. Nike’s been out of Jerseys since mid-November. And that's because nobody saw a 12 and five [record] coming,” said Reaume, who noted every available jersey is being sent to Ford Field so they can sell to fans at the game.

Reaume added he has plenty of other swag to peddle, including sweaters, shirts, hats, and toques.

“It's easier to get merch right now than it is to afford a ticket,” Reaume said.

Whether you’re going to the game or watching on a screen elsewhere, the energy surrounding the playoff game is electric.

“We deserve this. We've suffered for so long that it is time to relish in relevancy and really, really put our stamp on it and say, hey, we've arrived,” said Germanese.

Kick-off is 8 p.m. Sunday.