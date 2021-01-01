LONDON, ONT. -- It's a girl!

Lia Valantana Cerrascu Gutierrez was the first baby born at Windsor Regional Hospital, arriving at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 1 and weighed 5 lbs., 12 oz.

Baby Valantana is currently receiving respiratory support in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to help her lungs.

Mom, Diana Gutierrez, has been in the hospital since her water broke 10 weeks ago.

The parents were excited that their first child received this special recognition and are grateful to the staff who helped her arrive safely.

"I want to give thanks to all the people in the hospital, all the nurses and all the doctors. We are so, so happy," said her dad, Luis Riviro Cerrascu.

The couple hope to introduce Valantana to their family in Mexico later this year.