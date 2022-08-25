'It's a crisis': Access to mental health services a challenge
Michael Mahoney says the police shooting of a 70-year old man downtown last week reminded him of his brother Matthew's death in 2018.
“I imagine that's the worst day they ever have in their career. We should be doing more to make sure those days aren't happening.”
A coroner's inquest into that incident begins Sept. 12.
“I'm hoping through this inquest that the chief coroner has called witnesses that are aware of best case practices in other countries,” said Mahoney, whose brother suffered with mental health issues. “Some will say we have a police violence issue. Some will say we have a mental health issue. Everyone I think will agree it’s some combination of the two.”
Officers confronted Matthew who was carrying a butcher block of knives. After being tasered, police fired shots at Mahoney who later died of his injuries in hospital.
“If we had proper health care policies in this country the interaction with police officers either wouldn't happen at all or would happen much, much less frequency,” Mahoney said.
Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shaker Nesathurai feels there is a crisis in accessing mental health services in Ontario.
“I think we as a society have to improve access for services for both physician services which are psychiatrists and non-physician services such as psychologists and social workers and other clinicians that can help people who have mental health issues,” he said.
“There's an overlap between substance use and people of substance use challenges and mental health challenges that requires particular attention.”
Some of that attention is being serviced by Windsor police.
“It's our members answering all these calls playing road side psychiatrist with people to try and get them to voluntarily attend satellite services in the city,” said acting chief Jason Bellaire who feels others need to step up to help. “We're seeing the consequences of that not happening.”
Meanwhile Bill Marra, CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare says there are some new processes in the works.
“The crisis we went through during the pandemic, if I can find a silver lining in a real difficult situation, is it’s really brought to the forefront the need to do more and more is happening,” he said.
Marra points to the two new beds added this year to their detox program which will help with clinical medical issues. There is also a 12-bed day hospital opening up next month on the Prince Road campus. “It’ll reduce admissions. It’ll reduce ER visits,” which Marra says will help free up police resources. “Identifying the gaps is one thing but talking about what is happening to improve it and what are the other solutions that we should advocate for is, I think, the collective regional approach we should take.”
He also feels better connection between mental health stakeholders, patients and engaging families can improve existing resources.
“I'm not necessarily advocating for more money,” Marra said. “I'm advocating for improving the system which sometimes really means communication, better connections, improved collaboration.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs
Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.
Ultra-processed food linked to worse mental health, study finds
New research has found that people who eat ultra-processed meals have greater anxiety and more ‘mentally unhealthy days’ than those who don’t.
Kitchener
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
London
-
'I’m not going back': Recovered drug addict shares support with users
Sasha Beattie says she did a lot of things she wasn’t proud of during her 13-year struggle with drugs. But, after finally kicked her addiction, five years ago, she tattooed ‘2%’ on her finger, because that’s the percentage of Ontario addicts who start recovery, and stay clean.
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Barrie
-
Was a convicted wife killer wrongfully sentenced?
The Michael White case continues to spark outrage more than 15 years after he was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch, but Canadian journalist Byron Christopher says the anger might be misplaced due to misleading information.
-
Weather Watch
Weather Watch | Severe thunderstorm watch ends for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin counties
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties
-
Multiple families homeless after building fire
Tenants of 22 Mill Street are homeless after a fire ripped through their apartments early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shop owner calls for compassion after break-in
A business owner in Sault Ste. Marie who was recently the victim of a break-in is hoping the culprit will get the help they need.
-
Sault Steelworkers review Algoma Steel contract offer
Members of the largest Steelworkers Union local at Algoma Steel in the Sault gathered Thursday for a series of information sessions.
-
Cinefest Sudbury reveals more details about next month's festival
The lineup for Sudbury’s international film festival, which begins Sept. 7, has officially been revealed.
Ottawa
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mom drives to Ogdensburg, N.Y. to get son COVID-19 booster shot
With kids returning to class in two weeks, some parents are concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 booster shots for their children.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic convertors
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Patients forced to wait inside ambulances outside overcrowded Montreal-area hospital
Overcrowding in an emergency room on Montreal's South Shore has reached a new level as patients are being forced to wait in ambulances, sometimes for hours, because there's no room inside.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
Masks won't be required for P.E.I. students when they return to class
Prince Edward Island students will not be required to wear masks in schools or on school buses when they return to class next month.
Winnipeg
-
Senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
-
15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Anxiety in Manitoba children growing concern as new school year approaches
As back to school season begins, more Manitoba youth are dealing with factors that lead to increased anxiety.
Calgary
-
Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Kids soon back to class, another pandemic year
Albertans will soon resume their fall routines of returning to class, day care and social activities, all while COVID-19 continues to circulate.
Edmonton
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews are on scene at a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
-
Edmonton Prospects swinging for the fences to open Spruce Grove ballpark next spring
The Edmonton Prospects hope to start building their new stadium later this fall and begin play in Spruce Grove next spring.
Vancouver
-
Food charities face increasing demand; decreasing purchasing power
Organizations helping those who are struggling get access to fresh food are dealing with increased demand, a decrease in purchasing power and dwindling donations.
-
BCGEU resumes talks with province as other unions line up for deals
Contract talks have resumed between the B.C. government and the province's largest public-sector union, as members of other unions line up to demand wage increases and improved benefits.
-
8 home invasions in 5 months at licensed cannabis grow-ops in Abbotsford, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they've responded to eight home invasions at licensed medical marijuana grow operations in the city over the last five months.