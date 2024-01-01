It’s a boy! Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

Windsor Regional Hospital’s (WRH) first baby of 2024 arrived later than usual.

Typically, the hospital sees its first baby of the year at some point overnight, but Benjamin Skye Rollins decided he’d hold out a little longer. The baby boy was born at 9:49 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 oz.

Benjamin is the second child for parents Jacqueline and Kyle who currently have a 2-year-old son as well.

Mom Jacqueline said labour was relatively short as Benjamin was born not long after they arrived at WRH.

“It was a fast labour. The baby came almost right away,” explained Jacqueline. “I can’t say enough about the staff and nurses here at Windsor Regional Hospital. We were impressed when our first child was born as well and this time was no different. Everyone is so helpful!