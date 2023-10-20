‘It only takes seconds’: Windsor police warn residents of recent auto thefts

Windsor police are reminding residents to not leave your vehicle running and unattended for any period of time following recent auto theft reports.

Police issued the reminder on social media Friday saying along with a video of a recent theft in the city.

Just last week, officers responded to a vehicle theft at a gas station in the 3400 block of Walker Road. Police say the driver went inside the gas station around 6 a.m. on Oct. 12 and left their car running in the parking lot with their wallet inside.

Shortly thereafter, two suspects arrived at the location in a newer-model sedan. One suspect exited the sedan to check the door of the unattended vehicle. After finding it unlocked, police say the suspect left the premises in the stolen vehicle. The second suspect followed in the newer-model sedan.

Police say it’s important to never leave your car unattended while either running or unlocked.

“It only takes seconds for a thief to drive away with your car,” police say.