'It’ll be good to bang against other teams': Two Windsor athletes travelling to Colombia for wheelchair rugby competition

Wheelchair Rugby Canada is participating in the 2022 WWR Americas Championship in Medellin.

Of the 12 athletes, two are from Windsor, Matt Debly, 27 and Mike Whitehead, 46.

“This is the first real step that we have to qualify for worlds and continue on in the pursuit for the Paralympics (in 2024),” says Debly.

“Four years is really nothing,” says Whitehead. “For me, it works really well where I have a target, Paris (Paralympics). You know and chip away all the way through. Have a good time. Train really hard within the program. So really, it goes by fast, just having that goal in mind.”

According to Wheelchair Rugby Canada, the team is currently ranked sixth internationally but can secure a birth into the World Championships in October 2022, if they can place third in Columbia.

“After another tough stretch through this pandemic, we’re really excited about playing games and competing again,” head coach Patrick Cote said in a news release.

“This will be the first test for our team as (we) will have multiple opportunities to play the best teams in the world in the coming months,” says Cote.

Canada will play four matches between March 9 and 11, facing the teams from Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and the United States.

“Wheelchair rugby (is) the fastest-paced para sport,” says Debly. “It’s full contact. It’s high octane, high adrenaline. I just love every aspect of it. What other sport do you get to push as hard as you can in a wheelchair and hit other people?”

Debly says he was recruited to play wheelchair rugby in 2015, from the Team Ontario wheelchair basketball team.

Whitehead has been playing wheelchair rugby since 2000 after he was seriously injured in a car accident in 1999.

“Internationally there haven’t been a lot of competitions for a lot of teams,” says Whitehead. “We’ve had a lot of training camps which has been great, but it’ll be good to bang against other teams.”