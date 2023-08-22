'It just puts the pedal to the metal': Windsor eager to cash in on Build Fast fund

The Ford Government will give $1.2 billion in financial incentivizes to communities that are serious about building new homes.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday at the opening of the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in London, Ont.

The Building Faster Fund will be spread out over three years, according to the province. Each year, municipalities that reach at least 80 per cent of their individual housing target will be rewarded based on a funding formula.

“These are incredible sums of money that will reward municipalities for building homes and help pay for important infrastructure,” said Ford.

Across the province, the target is to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031.

Windsor’s benchmark is 13,000 new homes.

"Municipalities that fail to reach at least 80 per cent won't be eligible,” said Ford. “But here's the best part. Municipalities that exceed their target, that do better than 100 per cent, get the bonus."

Windsor council took the pledge to help create the environment for developers to build 13,000 homes.

“It just puts the pedal to the metal for municipalities, including ours in the City of Windsor, to make sure that we're going to be on target to get as much of this money as we can,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens from the AMO conference.

But Windsor will have to step on the gas if it wants to cash in.

In June, Windsor only had 56 housing starts, compared to 179 in June the year before, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

If the city is to reach the target, it needs to average 135 new housing starts per month, or 1,625 homes each year.

“This money certainly really has the ability to help municipalities who are working in earnest to reach their goal to continue to put back into the ground to build more infrastructure that would allow us to move even quicker to see more units built,” said Dilkens.

Dilkens said the city is open for business, and said restructuring is set to take place in the planning and building departments to fast track permits and applications.

He’s also excited by the amount of development in the pipeline, from infill projects to new land development slated for the Sandwich South lands.

Dilkens is also not ruling out using strong mayor powers to make it happen.

“I'd be prepared to use them but right now I think we're things are coming together quite nicely,” he said. “I'm proud of the staff and the team that we have who are delivering for our residents.”

The CMHC said Canada-wide, 5.8 million homes will be needed across Canada by 2030 to restore affordability. But at the current pace of building, only 2.3 million homes will be built by that time.