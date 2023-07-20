'It is our duty to support each and every one of you': How Canada is investing in local seniors

Nineteen agencies in Windsor-Essex will share $400,592 through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

The money will be used to support projects that “improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities”, according to a ministry news release.

Here is a list of the projects that will be funded.

Each agency is eligible for up to $25,000 per year.

Canada puts $50 million into the fund annually and the liberal government proposes to add $20 million more in Budget 2022.