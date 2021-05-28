WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital confirmed Friday they are leasing the empty space on the north side of Devonshire Mall to build a mass vaccination clinic.

The new site will open on June 21, and then officials will slowly start to “decant” Windsor Hall and the Sportsplex.

“Our team has been actively in that building, getting it ready for about two months now,” says David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

“The goal is to get Devonshire mall up and running by itself pretty much and transitioning some of the equipment over from Windsor Hall or St Clair College.”

He says crews have had to make repairs to the ventilation and heating systems, because the space has been vacant since 2018.

The Windsor Hall clinic in downtown Windsor will close on June 19.

Anyone with a pre-booked second dose appointment at Windsor Hall will have their appointments rebooked for the same date and time, at the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre.

The Sportsplex clinic at St Clair College will close on July 22.

“Hopefully its our last move,” says Musyj “Our hopes were we would hand over the properties to the university and to St Clair College and be pretty much done with the vaccination campaign but that’s not the case.”

Musyj says they hope to do between three and five thousand inoculations in an eight-hour period once the Devonshire Mall clinic is open.

And he’s hopeful they will be able to close the Devonshire Mall location sometime in late 2021.

“We talked to them about that and we said if we’re in the facility in 2022 then somethings gone wrong,” says Musyj.

The lease for the mall clinic is just $1, based on an agreement between Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), which owns the mall and its management company.

St Clair College and the University of Windsor made similar agreements.

All other mass vaccination sites will remain open until further notice.