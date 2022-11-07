'It is good overall': Access to COVID-19 treatment drug may soon be easier

A Windsor-Essex pharmacist is pleased Ontario is considering to allow pharmacists the ability to prescribe the COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid in order to expand access.

Tim Brady, chairmen of the Ontario Pharmacists Association Board and owner of Brady’s Drug Store in Essex County, said anytime people can be treated in an efficient way is a benefit to the health care system.

“It is good overall. Anytime that you can get people to get treatment in a timely manner and the way that they want to is always good for everybody,” Brady said.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said recently that the health system will see a “triple threat” of COVID-19, a bad flu season and the resurgence of a childhood respiratory virus this fall and winter.

Moore said finding ways to ensure greater availability of medication to keep people with COVID-19 out of hospital is of particular importance for more rural communities.

“We're highly accessible.” Brady said. “You can come see us and this is within our realm. This really isn't a matter of diagnosing. We all have seen COVID. We've kind of lived it for the last three years and it's really more of a preventative, or if you are testing positive, we know you have it. It's our way of making sure that you don't go to the hospital.”

“Especially now with the season getting colder as every year we expect these type of cases to go up. So if it allows it to keep more people out of the hospital, it's going to be better for everybody.”

Brady continued, “Yet again every year flu season is going to increase, we've got COVID going on and we seem to have a rhino virus which was going on. It's kind of the standard to what it and this is just more tools in the toolbox to help people stay healthy.”

Brady told CTV News Paxlovid is a time-sensitive oral antiviral medication that should be taken within five days of symptom onset.

He said it is recommended for people at high risk of COVID-19 complications, such as people over 70 and certain immune compromised people over the age of 18, particularly those without at least three vaccine doses.

Right now, it can be prescribed by a primary care provider or at a COVID-19 clinical assessment centre. Brady said having pharmacies as one more avenue for prescriptions will enable quicker access, and hopefully keep more people out of hospital this winter.

“It doesn't mean we're not trying to circumvent seeing a physician,” Brady added. “If a pharmacist sees that it's beyond the scope, they're going to definitely refer you to a physician anyways, which is also good so that you kind of know. But at the same time, if you're eligible, you fit the criteria, it removes that possible day, day and a half and may make the difference between the medication really working or just kind of working.”