'It is good overall': Access to COVID-19 treatment drug may soon be easier

This image provided by Pfizer shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. (Pfizer via AP, File) This image provided by Pfizer shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. (Pfizer via AP, File)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver