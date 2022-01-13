'It is an important step': WECHU seeks approval for supervised opioid consumption and treatment site

Windsor, Ont. -

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the opioid crisis in Windsor-Essex County, according to Windsor-Essex County Health Unit officials, showing the need to move forward with a supervised consumption and treatment site in downtown Windsor.

During a presentation by WECHU Thursday morning, officials highlighted the fact that emergency department visits, EMS calls and opioid overdose deaths have all increased since onset of the pandemic.

According to data presented by WECHU, overdoses have nearly quadrupled since 2016, with 416 in 2021, the highest number ever logged.

“People are using substances throughout the community,” says WECHU’s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shankar Nesathurai. “They’re using them at home, they’re using them at the office, they’re using them at the park, perhaps they’re using them in their car. We have to accept that reality.”

At the upcoming Windsor city council meeting on Jan. 17, council will be asked to support the health unit’s formal application to the province to request to establish a site at 628 Goyeau Street. Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says it’s the final piece needed to move the application forward after “a very thorough consultation process.”

“The consumption site is one part of a comprehensive management plan to help reduce the burden of opioid-related illness and death in the community,” says Nesathurai. “But it is an important step because it can save the lives of people who are currently using opioids and also provides them an opportunity to access treatment so that they can get better and ultimately not use opioids at all.”

There were 64 deaths attributed to opioid overdoses in 2020, and while data up to July 2021 shows 33 deaths, health unit officials believe when the data is complete, it will be on-pace with the previous year.

Thirteen overdose alerts were issued in 2021, another record, with 86.2 per cent of the cases being reported to hospitals involving the use of fentanyl. Almost all of the deaths reported by the health unit are considered “accidental,” according to their data.

“There are more people dying of opioids than car crashes. Many more,” says Nesathurai.

The overwhelming majority — 91 per cent of those overdoses are happening in Windsor’s downtown, which Dupuis says speaks to the need to move forward expeditiously with a safe consumption and treatment site.

Nesathurai says people opposed to this type of facility in their neighbourhood site should look at the ongoing crisis through a compassionate lens.

“Just like none of us would oppose a hospital being built close to our home, we should understand that the services provided to people currently using opioids and other substances warrant the compassion that we would give other people that are sick,” he says.

Dupuis says if council provides a letter of support for the Goyeau location, the health unit will endeavour to get its application into the province as quickly as possible.

“We’re very hopeful that by the end of the year we’ll be able to achieve that goal, if we get approval on Monday,” says Dupuis.