'It doesn’t help': A plea from ERCA and Point Pelee

When an unwanted animal is left alone at Point Pelee National Park, “They think they're helping the animal but really it doesn't help the animal at all,” says Davie Walker, acting resource conservation manager at the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

He says at least a half dozen or more domestic animals have been found at the national park this year, telling CTV News Windsor, “An animal that's been looked after at home, not used to fending for themselves, is gonna have a hard time finding food, have a hard time fending off predators or competition and we've got coyotes here.”

Walker adds unwanted animals can also introduce disease and says three domestic rabbits were dropped off and found in rough shape last week.

“We've had someone drop off a pet turtle and what it was doing is displacing the nesting area of a native turtle that was at risk,” he says.

Officials also found an abandoned cat in the park.

“There's a tabi cat at the north end of the park. It's in really rough shape. Covered in ticks. Its tail is injured. It needs help,” Walker adds.

He and his staff have not been able to catch and rescue that cat or two other cats that are wandering around in the park, saying, “Once we get another sighting of it we'll get a live trap out there and try to get it," which is what they do for all animals that are not native to the park.

Walker says cats helped wipe out flying squirrels at Point Pelee decades ago. The species had to be re-introduced into the park in the early 90s.

ERCA Chief Administrative Officer Tim Byrne says cats can become a top predator when left alone in nature.

“They will destroy a natural area just by reverting back to natural hunting instincts," he says.

Byrne encourages residents to contact the Humane Society for advice on what can be done with an unwanted animal, saying, “Do not bring them out and drop them off at a natural area. It's the worst thing you could do.”

Point Pelee sends wild animals in need of medical care to Wings Wildlife and Erie Wildlife Rescue.