Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the issue has been resolved after they made a security alert about a man who visited the emergency departments over the weekend.

In a message to staff, CEO David Musyj says Craig Barton,46, is from the Toronto region and does not seem to have a Windsor/Essex residence.

“Mr. Barton attended each of our EDs over this past weekend multiple times and exhibited behaviour that we are concerned for him and our staff,” said Musyj. “He did not stay in the EDs long enough for us to intervene.”

Anyone who sees him at the hospital or in the community was asked to call Windsor police immediately at 911.