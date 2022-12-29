Is it spring or winter in Windsor-Essex?

Sunrise over Tecumseh on Dec. 28, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer) Sunrise over Tecumseh on Dec. 28, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer)

Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work

The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.

