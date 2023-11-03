Is cyber insurance becoming a modern day necessity?
Hospitals in southern Ontario are just the latest example of how a cyberattack can have a devastating impact.
“3,000 employees. We're a billion dollar organization. There are lots of different systems that are mission critical, like the water system as an example, that we have to make sure we're employing the latest, greatest technology and make sure we're reducing the threats,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
He sits on various boards and says cyber security is one of the most discussed issues. The city dedicates resources to educate employees.
“It's a 24/7 exercise. We certainly are dedicating a fair amount of resource to our IT infrastructure because it is so important to city operations on a daily basis,” Dilkens said.
There is a cost to ensuring a system is not hacked.
“The cost of cyber insurance right now in Kingsville went up by $20,000 dollars from 2020 to 2022,” said Kimberly DeYong, deputy mayor of Kingsville.
It’s a cost many municipalities are building into their budgets.
“If you would have asked me five years ago, ‘Do you need cyber security?’ I would have said, ‘No,’” said Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy. “’Save the money.’ But now we're realizing more than ever this is an important part of an insurance package for municipalities.”
Even small businesses like Brady's Drug Store are making that investment.
“If something were to happen, we'd have to contact every single person who's data's been breached. We have to tell them,” said owner Tim Brady. “Sometimes you actually have to pay for them to make sure that their information doesn't show up on the black web.”
Not all businesses invest in cyber security.
“We are in a digital world so we have to accept it and we have to look at the people we're dealing with and the companies and ask more questions,” warned Frank Abbruzzese, president of AlphaKor. “What do you have in place? What security measures do you have in place? How's my data being protected?”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected U.S. calls for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, telling U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday "we are going full steam ahead," unless the hostages held by Hamas are released.
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.
'We're just more vigilant,' synagogue and mosque leaders in Canada say amid rise in hate crimes
As police forces in major Canadian cities report a dramatic spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in recent weeks — a surge correlated with the Israel-Hamas war — synagogues and mosques throughout the country are amping up security measures to protect their communities.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
Exhausted and disappointed with allies, Ukraine's president and military chief warn of long attritional war
Two articles published this week give a stark assessment of Ukraine’s prospects in its war with Russia
Kitchener
-
'We are facing a crisis in family medicine': College of family physicians warns of worsening crisis
What needs to be done to address the physician shortage.
-
Pedestrian struck on busy Kitchener street
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening in Kitchener.
-
Police believe there could be more victims in renovation scam
Three men from Wilmot Township have been charged in a renovation fraud investigation.
London
-
No NCR defence: Accused in truck attack on London, Ont. family cannot argue mental defect
A Windsor jury learned Friday Nathaniel Veltman cannot argue he is not criminally responsible (NCR) because of his mental illnesses.
-
'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices
The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow. A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard said players will now boycott all games and practices.
-
Did London’s homeless hubs receive funding in Ontario’s fall economic statement?
The provincial government’s fall economic statement didn’t specifically include funding for London’s new Whole of Community Response to Homelessness — but the mayor remains optimistic.
Barrie
-
Verdict reached in fatal hit-and-run in 2018 that claimed life of Springwater man
A jury tasked with deciding the fate of a Newmarket woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Springwater Township five years ago that claimed the life of 27-year-old Dominik Adamek has reached its verdict.
-
Fire breaks out at Innisfil restaurant causing $400K in damage
Fire crews rushed to battle flames at a restaurant in Innisfil on Friday afternoon.
-
Alleged human and drug traffickers busted in Innisfil, Ont.
South Simcoe Police Service received a report of a female being held in a residence in Innisfil for the purpose of providing sexual services.
Northern Ontario
-
‘It’s a silent city’: Ukrainian-Jewish teen escapes war zones in Ukraine and Israel, finds safety in Canada
17-year-old Yeva Korotkykh can finally rest easy in northern Ontario knowing she’s not hearing sirens, gun shots or explosions after fleeing both Ukraine and Isreal.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
Northern Ont. police perform traffic stop, find assault suspect and $65K in drugs
A 36-year-old North Bay man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, drug trafficking and several other offences related to incidents in September and a traffic stop Thursday, police say.
Ottawa
-
New report finds 56 per cent of Ottawa restaurants in 'dire-straights' from rising costs
A new report from Restaurants Canada shows although customer spending is up ten per cent from last year, 50 per cent of restaurants are in dire straits and at risk of going under.
-
Bridgehead's new tipping policy stirs controversy
Ottawa's Bridgehead Coffee has recently implemented a new tipping policy that has raised concerns among customers and employees.
-
Sudoku-obsessed Canadians now have a game of their own
A new online game created in Ottawa is putting a Canadian twist on Sudoku.
Toronto
-
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
-
Woman says she feels 'insecure' in Toronto after being unable to report antisemitic graffiti
A Jewish woman says she feels 'insecure' in her own city after receiving no response to her repeated calls about antisemitic graffiti spotted at a bus stop Thursday afternoon.
-
Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in Toronto
The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.
Montreal
-
Is French really declining in Quebec? It depends how you look at it, experts say
The decline of the French language is a familiar rallying cry for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) — but how true is it? Experts say it depends on who counts as a francophone.
-
Quebecer describes nightmare Morocco trip that left 200 sick, 15 hospitalized
An all-women's trip through the Moroccan desert took a dark turn last week after hundreds of travellers fell seriously ill during their expedition.
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
Atlantic
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
-
New Brunswick communities take next step in pondering new local police force
One area in New Brunswick is taking its musings about a new local police force to the next level.
Winnipeg
-
'It was very smooth': Passenger aboard plane that landed on rural Manitoba road shares story
A passenger who was on board a flight that made a temporary landing on a rural Manitoba road says the incident will go down as one of his most interesting life experiences.
-
New CFIB report reveals rise in crime impacting small businesses
A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) suggests small businesses in Manitoba are seeing an increase in criminal activity.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society at capacity for dogs, offering adoption discounts
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is currently overcapacity for dogs, and looking for people to come and adopt some new furry friends.
Calgary
-
Caught on camera: Calgary poppy box stolen from Shawnessy gas station
Calgary police are investigating the theft of a poppy box in the city's southeast earlier this week.
-
'We're going to kick the crap out of the Stampeders': Vancouver mayor talks tough ahead of CFL clash
It might be time to saddle up and ride a horse through the lobby of Vancouver city hall.
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
Edmonton
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
-
Dateline NBC to profile killing of Edmonton man in 2015
Dateline NBC will air an episode on Friday about the murder of an Edmonton man in 2015.
-
Oilers aim at reducing mistakes, focus on offensive pluses as they prepare for Predators
Most times when a National Hockey League team shoots 50 pucks on an opposing goalie, they and their fans expect a win.
Vancouver
-
Video shows driver plowing through pro-Palestinian blockade in East Vancouver
Police are investigating after a minivan plowed through a pro-Palestinian protest that was blocking traffic in East Vancouver on Friday.
-
Vancouver college instructor who praised Hamas attacks at rally breaks silence
A group called United in Struggle has shared the first public statements from a Vancouver college instructor placed on leave for comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in the city last weekend.
-
Supporters march in solidarity after arrests of Vancouver safe drug supply advocates
Advocates for a safe drug supply gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to denounce the recent arrests of the founders of the Drug User Liberation Front.