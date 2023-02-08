Is a police officer on leave as a civilian? Hearing continues into Freedom Convoy donation

The Police Services Act hearing for Const. Michael Jason Brisco is slated to hear from the director of human resources.

Brisco is charged with a single count of discreditable conduct for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy in Feb. 2022.

One of the issues to be decided is whether or not Brisco was still considered a member of the Windsor Police Service (WPS) when he made the donation.

If so, the Professional Standards Branch is arguing supporting the protestors goes against the WPS mission, values and vision.

At the time, Brisco was off work on an unpaid leave from WPS for failing to comply with the service’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Hearing Adjudicator Morris Elbers heard evidence Tuesday Brisco’s work-issued cell phone was taken when he started his leave and he was not receiving any benefits from his employer at the time of the donation.

However, Sgt. Leah McFadden who investigated the complaint against Brisco also noted the constable was still on a list of police employees currently away on leave of absence or unpaid leave.

The prosecuting attorney for WPS, David Amyott, told Elbers he was done his evidence but then after the lunch break, Amyott adjourned the hearing until Wednesday.

At that time, he intends to call Bryce Chandler, legal counsel and director of human resources for WPS to testify at the hearing.