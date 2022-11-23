Investment in Toldo Lancer Centre paying early dividends

Four months into the new Toldo Lancer Centre and the results on the court speak for themselves.

“Having this building is transformational for our program,” said UWindsor women’s head volleyball coach Lucas Hodgson. “It’s really loud in here. It’s unreal.”

The women's volleyball team is fresh off their first win over Toronto Metropolitan University in 11 years and have a 3-2 record. The women's basketball team 3-3.

“This is definitely contributing to the winning culture here at the moment,” said guard Harriet Carey.

The men's volleyball team is 5-0 while the men's basketball team is 6-0.

“The energy here is amazing,” said second-year outside hitter Gustavo Siqueira. “It helps a lot.”

“I just think there's an excitement and a buzz that's created and I think being able to train properly has helped a lot,” said Hodgson.

There are amenities in the new complex that have helped athletes get an edge. “The team uses the pool as well so on Mondays after our competition on the weekends we have a pool recovery. We also use the spin studio twice a week,” said men’s volleyball head coach James Gravelle.

The move to TLC has helped players focus. In the St. Denis Centre, one team would be practicing next to another while the track was being used. It was loud and distracting. In the $73-million Toldo Lancer Centre coaches there are no more disturbances.

The TLC also offers more training space and nets for basketball.

“In the old one we had about a court and a half and four rims,” said men’s basketball head coach Chris Cheng. “Here we have three full courts and eight rims so it changes a lot in terms of our preparation and how we utilize space and things we need to do in practice to prepare us to be successful to win possessions in games and hopefully win the game.”

Athletes and coach agree the new varsity training room at the St. Denis Centre, introduced by former athletic director Mike Havey, has made a difference and the success has spilled over to the hockey teams.

“I think you build off the success of other teams,” said Deanna Iwanicka, head coach of the women’s team who are on a seven-game win streak. The men’s team is ranked seventh in Canada.

“I think together collaboratively with a new athletic director and some good direction I think everybody's really motivated and wants to see those results.”

Sharing the results has been a key to success according to some athletes.

“It's just been fun watching other teams succeed and having them come to our games as well where we find success,” said men’s hockey captain Mason Kohn.

Third-year middle Jordyn Brearley says new athletic director Stephanie White has helped create a family atmosphere.

“The basketball team came to our game last night,” Brearley said. “Our team goes to hockey games. Everyone is here to support each other.”

“It's amazing what's possible when you open up a facility of this calibre and we're seeing it now,” said Gravelle.