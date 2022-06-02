Investment announcement expected in Windsor

The City of Windsor and Invest WindsorEssex are expected to make an investment announcement on Friday.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens will be joined by Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex, for the announcement at 10:30 a.m.

Sources tell AM800 News that Dongshin Motech will locate a $60-million battery casing facility in the region.

It will take place at the Automobility and Innovation Centre – Invest WindsorEssex at 3475 Wheelton Dr. in Windsor. The news conference will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.