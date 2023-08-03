Investing in DER: How Essex non-Profit is reducing utility bills and cutting energy consumption

Four homes have undergone what’s called a ‘deep energy retrofit,’ thanks to funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

Each one got about $156,000 in upgrades including:

Exterior:

window and door replacement

exterior insulation and cladding

foundation wall restoration and insulation

Mechanical:

replace gas furnace with heat pump system

install heat recovery ventilator

replace lighting with LED

install drain water heat recovery system

air sealing home and duct sealing

insulating exposed pipes

Interior:

insulate seal and rim joists

attic insulation

replacing attic hatch

One of the homes that have undergone a deep energy retrofit on Michael Street in Essex, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

According to Alysson Storey, board member of the FCM and Chatham-Kent councillor, it resulted in a “54 per cent reduction in energy usage, 76 per cent reduction in greenhouse emissions and a 14 per cent reduction in tenant utility bills.”

The federal government gives FCM money to pay for projects like this.

“By investing in projects like these we are fighting climate change, building healthier communities and helping to bring down costs for those that are most in need of affordable housing,” said Irek Kusmiercyzk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh. “And we are supporting good paying jobs, good paying construction jobs, and skilled workers in our community.”

Haerko Incorporated did the work, and president Hans Kogel tells CTV News the work concluded this past January.

“They were occupied for the entire duration of this work,” said Kogel. “So that's another thing that we validated; we don't need to displace tenants from the homes while this work is being undertaken.”

Now, they have submitted a grant request to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to expand the DER to all 120 units owned and operated by ENPH.

Kogel estimates it could cost upwards of 13 to 14 million dollars to complete the work across the system, noting they now have the cost per-home down to $110,000.