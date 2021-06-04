CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are looking for Kyle Samko, 26, wanted for first-degree murder.

Officials say officers were called to a disturbance on St. George Street near Park Avenue East around 4 p.m. Thursday after an altercation broke out between several men, all known to each other.

A 35-year-old Chatham man was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries,

St. George Street between Park Avenue East and St. Patrick Street remains closed as members of the Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.