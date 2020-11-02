WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for more details after a man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a man with a stab wound on Sunday around 1 a.m.

Through investigation, officers went to the area of Erie Street West and Dougall Avenue, where the incident was believed to have occurred.

Several people were located in the area. It was reported there was an altercation involving several people prior to the incident. Investigators believe this incident may be related to the stabbing.

A crime scene was contained and the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Officers canvassed the area for possible video surveillance and searched for a weapon. No weapon was located.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and is seeking any information in relation to the incident. Detectives would like to remind the public they can call police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.